Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy says Russia should not be able to compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. He is quoted as saying that letting countries committing war crimes compete would amount to showing that "terror is somehow acceptable.”
Zelenskyy said he condemns the idea of neutrality in sports at a time when his country’s athletes have fought and died in the war, while their Russian counterparts might be allowed to compete. The International Olympic Committee is exploring the possibility of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as neutrals at the 2024 Olympics.
Not letting Russian athletes compete may seem unfair, but it sends a message to Russia. If you are letting Russian athletes compete, it should come with a catch. Russia should be banned from spreading propaganda about the Olympics as prevented from competing as neutrals.
“There was a major Olympic mistake. The Olympic movement and terrorist states definitely should not cross paths,” Zelenskyy said.
I urge you to educate yourself and the people around you about this conflict.
Charlie Capps
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla