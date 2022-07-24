Thank you, Chris Hansen (“”Americans got sick of Donald Trump and his con game," July 17) for putting into words what many of us would like to say in response to some of the absurd claims Jerry Votendahl makes in his letters. Joe Biden may not have been the first choice of many, but is and was so much better than a man who bragged about being able to sexually assault women, shoot someone (in New York City) and not lose votes, and spent the final days of his presidency attempting to deceive American voters while accepting $250 million from them for a bogus 'legal defense fund."
His most despicable behavior, of course, was aiding and abetting a lethal attack on the Capitol, a symbol of the American people and its government.
If supporters of Trump were as patriotic as they would like to us to believe, they would no longer defend a man who represents the worst of America and is a traitor to our country.
Lauren Stiles
Walla Walla