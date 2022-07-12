Donald Trump made America great
Jeff Warner, in his July 10 letter, wants to “sweep Trumpublicanism from the American political landscape” and fears that “far-right Republicans are ready to end our American experiment of Democracy.” No, Mr. Warner, it’s not just the far-right Republicans who want to end President Joe Biden’s woke experiment that has brought America to its knees; about 85% of all Americans say we are headed in the wrong direction. It is difficult to find one good thing accomplished by the Democrats in charge that has made America proud. It is surely not Afghanistan, high crime, high inflation with probable recession and record high gas prices, and want of any good foreign policy.
By the way, it was some 74 million Donald Trump supporters who voted for him in 2020 that lost the opportunity to continue to live in the America that Trump made great, and now they are carrying signs to “save America” from Biden’s experiment in Democracy. Hopefully, that experiment will end in this year’s November election. God bless America!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla
Whitmans are woven into our local history
After reading the articles about the possible removal of the Marcus Whitman statues, I wanted to speak for those of us who appreciate the statue in its present Walla Walla location (“What’s going on with the three Marcus Whitman statues?” June 26 Union-Bulletin).
I am a fifth-generation Walla Wallan and retired elementary teacher. When our field trips were to the Fort Walla Wall Museum and the Whitman Mission, we were reminded of the tenacity of the pioneers and Whitmans.
Supreme Court Justice and Whitman graduate, William O. Douglas said, “And so it is that the deeds and devotion of the Whitmans will through the years fill the hearts of our people with pride and teach them that courage and devotion can overcome even the impossible.”
The Whitmans are woven throughout the fabric of the Walla Walla Valley, the light and dark threads making a tapestry that is uniquely ours.
Let’s keep the statue of Marcus Whitman in its place on Main Street where it is free to see and accessible to all.
Marcia Wendler
Walla Walla