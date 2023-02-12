People who deal with domestic abuse don’t have enough support. According to usafacts.org, about 52% of domestic abuse cases went unreported in 2019. Most cases are unreported because of fear, anxiety, mental health issues, etc. If victims had reliable support, this could change the number of unreported cases.
The Washington State Department of Social and Health Services lists seven hotlines/helplines for domestic abuse victims, but sometimes it’s hard for people to open up on a phone and even harder to open up to a person. There are always therapists, but insurance doesn’t always cover therapy. Some people can’t afford them. We should have more resources for domestic abuse victims that don’t include having to talk to a person.
Most people are afraid to talk about their trauma because people might not believe them, because their abuser may appear as a good person.
I strongly advise more resources for domestic abuse.
Livia Aycock
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla