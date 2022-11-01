I support Danielle Garbe Reser as a write-in candidate for county commissioner, District 3. She is a natural-born leader, respectfully speaks her mind and takes the initiative to get things done. Her experience as CEO of Sherwood Trust and as a diplomat for our country for 14 years has more than adequately prepared her for this position.
I believe we need more diverse perspectives within the Board of Commissioners to represent all in Walla Walla County. At present, the three county commissioners are Republican. As the Democratic candidate, electing Danielle will better represent the variety of views within our population.
Voting for Danielle does not mean you align with her belief system 100%, but that you think she is a strong leader and the best candidate. She is a compassionate and inclusive person who believes in representation of all, not just a portion, of the population. Danielle Garbe Reser is the write-in candidate who will bring a different perspective and better balance to the board, listen to your voice, and ensure adequate inclusion of ideas.
Please write “Danielle Garbe Reser” on the blank line on your ballot for county commissioner, District 3.
Shareen Knowles
Walla Walla