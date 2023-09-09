In July 2021, a complaint was filed with the Washington State Human Rights Commission against the City of Walla Walla for blocking disabled individuals’ driveways with snow berms on public streets, limiting their access to streets during snow season. The complaint was filed after many unsuccessful attempts to settle the situation with the former city manager. Following filing the complaint, the Association of Washington Cities became involved at the city's request.
Time, perseverance and tenacity finally won after a long and impartial investigation by the Human Rights Commission favored the applicant. A Pre-Finding Settlement Agreement issued by the commission resulted in a signed agreement between the complainant and the city agreeing to: (1) a method to identify qualified disabled individuals, and (2) establishing a governing administrative city policy. The administrative policy 2023-03 identifies a process for not "plowing-in" qualified disabled individuals during snow season. This is what was originally requested three years ago.
This agreement is another positive step forward in assisting disabled individuals who struggle daily to maintain their independence. Removing barriers, assisting disabled individuals and helping handicapped citizens to remain active, independent, safe and mobile members of our community is an important community function.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla