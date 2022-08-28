U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and Gov. Jay Inslee released a draft report examining whether the lower Snake River dams should be removed. A story posted by the National Wildlife Federation said the report "underscores the urgent need to save Northwest Salmon from extinction."
But the Chinook salmon runs have been strong in 2022.
Here are the year-to-date statistics from the Idaho Fish and Game, current through through Aug. 24:
Bonneville Dam
Daily adult count: 5,813
Total to date 2022: 33,131
Total to date 2021: 28,714
5-year average total count to date: 24,177
Lower Granite Dam
Daily adult count: 518
Total to date 2022: 3,052
Total to date 2021: 689
5-year average total count to date: 1,099
The comments from the National Wildlife Federation are not supported by current fish run counts in 2022!
Mike Miller
Walla Walla