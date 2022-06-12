Great year, Irish baseball! I know we had a tough ending, but all coaches and players should be extremely proud for bringing back the "DeSales baseball tradition."
As I read the May 21 story in the Union-Bulletin, however, I felt there was a huge omission ("DeSales brings stellar Irish baseball back to Walla Walla Valley"). The article mentions the 19 state baseball titles DeSales has won, but it doesn't mention what coach (or coaches) won all those titles. All 19 were won by one coach — Kim Cox! What's even more remarkable than the sheer number is that when Cox coached, we were the smallest school in 2b. Most years we were closer to being 1b than 2b.
Game in and game out, we played schools twice our size. Cox didn't care; he just kept winning state titles! He also installed the field's baseball lights.
Going even further back, Wayne Dickey laid much of the groundwork that Cox built on.
Yes, DeSales has a lot of baseball tradition! It's satisfying to see that we again have coaches and players who want to carry on that tradition, but I also feel it's very important to know who built that tradition. Go Irish!
Mike Michels
Walla Walla