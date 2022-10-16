On Sept. 28, the Walla Walla Commissioned Deputies Association held a private forum for the benefit of its members. Present were candidates for County Commission Position 3, prosecuting attorney, and part-Time district judge. Questions relating to the specifics of each position were asked of the candidates and members of the Association gained a better understanding regarding the experiences of each candidate.
The Commissioned Deputies Association is proud to announce that they are endorsing Gunner Fulmer for County Commission Position 3. Fulmer’s stance on providing additional resources for first responders, mental health professionals, and desire to see additional business interests established in Walla Walla County make him the ideal individual to enhance the lives of all the counties residents.
For prosecuting attorney, the deputies voted to endorse Gabriel Acosta. Acosta’s breadth of experience was of particular interest to the deputies.
For the part-time district judge position, the association voted to endorse Jared Hawkins. His 17 years of experience give him an extensive knowledge base from which to draw from when presiding over cases. We believe Hawkins will provide fair and equal justice from the bench.
Chris Johnson
Walla Walla Commissioned Deputies Association