Washington State Democrats work to preserve well-being for all families, bring about gun safety reforms, ensure freedom to plan our own families, collect taxes from the wealthiest to provide help to those in need, support workers’ rights, and take climate action to save our planet and boost our economy.
For this 2022 election cycle, we have outstanding Democratic candidates who will carry out our hopes and dreams for Walla Walla and Eastern Washington, including U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, Steve Hobbs, Natasha Hill, Jeff Strickler, and Jan Corn.
Marjorie Denton Sanborn (Walla Walla County auditor), John Haid (Walla Walla County Commission-District 3), and Michelle Morales (county prosecutor) are also wise choices to effect positive change for all.
The primary is Aug. 2. Please vote. All of the offices sought by these candidates are extremely important to our lives.
Lori Dohe
Walla Walla