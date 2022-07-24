I want to take this opportunity to ask all Walla Walla voters to complete their ballots and return them. This is a very important thing to do as we Walla Wallans take part in this election year.
The primary election is important in that it narrows the field down to two candidates, and hopefully, we will end up with two opposing positions allowing voters to hear all the current issues debated in the months ahead.
Please take a look at our Democratic (leans Democratic) candidates. All of them are qualified will serve the people of Walla Walla if elected. Also, isn’t it about time to elect someone who can speak for the people with a new voice in a new way? Please vote Democratic in this election and the next.
John Knapp
Walla Walla