Two letters were published in Sunday's Walla Walla Union-Bulletin, both criticizing Republicans and Donald Trump ("Conservative ideology is codified selfishness," from Jeff Warner, and "Why aren't local Republicans disavowing allegiance to Trump" from David A. Schmaltz).
It is useless to present factual rebuttal to a Democrat, and I won't try, except to question whether they were alive during Trump's presidency, when the greatest number of labor participation was ever experienced for Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and women, with increased income, low interest rates and inflation below 2%. Oh, by the way, that "selfish" Trump donated his salary to federal agencies.
According to Warner, "Government can simply do some things better and cheaper because the selfish motives of profit are absent: health care, infrastructure, disaster response, etc."
Please name one job government can do better and cheaper job than the private sector, and while you're at it, please name one country where socialism works for the people!
Jerry Votendahl
Walla Walla