The local Democratic Party has had a surge of interest and volunteers in the past few years. As a result there are excellent Democratic candidates in the 16th legislative district and local offices in 2022.
People are pretty steamed about threats to our freedoms like denial of women's right to choose abortion, less parental choice in what their children read, and outright challenges to the rule of law, especially to our elections. Democrats are fighting for these rights while striving for a strong economy. We all are paying for Putin's war and the chaos caused by the impact on markets.
Please vote for stronger voices in Olympia by electing Strickler and Corn to the 16th legislative district, and for better local government by electing Sanborn as County Auditor, Morales as Prosecuting Attorney and Danielle Garbe Reser to County Commissioner as a write-in. We need change.
At the Noon Rotary Oct. 6 candidate forum, only the Democratic candidates for the 16th and County Commission didn't waffle on whether President Biden was lawfully elected in 2020, fair and square.
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla