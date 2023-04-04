It is disappointing that the Walla Walla County commissioners have chosen not to honor the Juneteenth Holiday. The Juneteenth Holiday is a moment for all Americans to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans following the end of the Civil War more than 150 years ago.
The Juneteenth holiday — the historic and symbolic representation of African American’s liberation from institutionalized and legislative slavery and oppression — is so important to the nation’s future. While the historical legacy of Juneteenth shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times, the day should also remind the nation that even decades later, we still have work to do.
Mark Thompson
Walla Walla