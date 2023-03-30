Arriving at the Dayton Library Board meeting Feb. 27, I was greeted by protesters carrying signs demanding that a book be removed from the library. The meeting room filled up mostly with protesters.
Prior to the board’s discussion of the book, Dr. Tamara Meredith provided a lecture about our First Amendment rights. She talked about the rights of each individual to access information from all points of view without restriction.
After the board discussed the book in question, the chairperson said if you had actually read it, now was the time for comments. There were none. She asked again. Nothing. Apparently not a single protester had read the book they wanted to ban. From my point of view, there were a lot of self-righteous people with egg on their faces.
I am writing this letter for the brave ladies who walked past the protesters to the meeting and for the library director and board members who voted to keep that book in the library, protecting our First Amendment rights.
Gerald M. Kaiser
Dayton