The May 28 Union-Bulletin carried a story noting that about 10% of omicron-infected patients get long COVID. Previously, COVID resulted in about 30% risk. The caveat is in the last sentence: "We don't know what it means."
The diagnosis has no precise definition of the symptoms nor of the cause. Whatever it turns out to be, post COVID is a bad actor and 10% represents a lot of people. Some of the organ damage is probably permanent in some victims.
The number of new cases has decreased, but they are still hit our neighbors in Walla Walla. When I enter a crowded place, I might wear a mask and look out of place. It may appear to be a political statement. It's not. I don't want to be infected, not when a good mask will filter out over 90% of those little demons that want to procreate in my brain or elsewhere.
Lawrence Mulkerin
Walla Walla