Walla Walla is a conservative town and I have enjoyed your paper over the years. News from both right or left is acceptable to me. But, there has recently, it seems, been an obvious move to the left with articles and political cartoons. I don't need to be indoctrinated into a "woke" culture movement. It is obvious to readers such as myself, that many of your staff have a mission to push our community to a more liberal direction.
I believe your mission is to provide the news and not push the news to a more controversial and left direction.
Case in point is your Sunday, March 26, 2023, front page story about the county not adopting a Juneteenth holiday. Our liberal federal government continues to hammer on the way to divide the nation into factions such as the Juneteenth holiday.
Come on now, is this headline news? I don't think so, unless you have a left-pushing agenda. No thanks.
Go to Portland or Seattle where they will greet you with open arms.
I expect you will now label me a racist. That is always the easy comeback.
Jerry Davis
Walla Walla