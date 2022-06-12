Seeking a part-time job that pays $100,000 a year? Be a Walla Walla County commissioner!
In May, commissioners awarded themselves and others a 19% raise. They think they should make make at least half as much as a Superior Court judge for their typical 16-20 hour week. Judges are required to complete seven years of college and possess five years of experience. Commissioners have no requirement for any more education than any minimum wage earner. A raise is not warranted!
Many caring and capable citizens serve for free in important positions. Good candidates are available without an exorbitant salary!
Our system of government is based on ordinary citizens having a voice and helping determine our future as a community. If we pay our public servants more than twice as much as our average households make, we are establishing an elite group, out of touch with what the average citizen thinks and needs. Who else but those so out of touch would increase our already well-paid public employees’ income by 19% at a time when some workers are still unemployed or getting no, or only meager, raises?
Please reverse this terrible decision!
J.A. Piercy
Walla Walla