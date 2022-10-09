Problems are best solved by bringing a variety of people to the table. Differing perspectives produce solutions better than silo thinking.
This works for our county as well. Walla Walla County has three commissioners. All three share worldviews and it is unusual to find differences among our commissioners. Walla Walla County has done OK with unanimity, but are we leaving better solutions off the table?
Danielle Garbe Reser would bring a different thought process to the county commission. She will ask different questions. And she knows the county better than most of us, from farms and the small towns to downtown Walla Walla and College Place.
Danielle Garbe Reser is running as a write-in candidate. Her success depends on you. You will need to write her name on your ballot.
Voting for Danielle Garbe Reser is not much of a risk. At worse you will get 2-1 votes. At best, you will get better-considered solutions to the benefit of us all.
Don Schwerin
Waitsburg