We are witnessing a preponderance of well-meaning, law=abiding citizens, standing by while the very future of our country is systematically being destroyed from within.
The cause appears to be opaque acuity in their vision regarding the destructive path the country is following. Case in point is the recent agreement between Manchin and Schumer to further commit us and our kids to an additional $700,000,000,000. Let’s put it in perspective. Take for example the recent proposed accusation of Spirit Air by Jet Blue, involving 181 aircraft, buildings, equipment etc. for a paltry $3.8 billion. With $700 billion you could purchase 184.21 similar airlines.
I acknowledge that the value of the Federal Reserve note has dropped precipitously, to near nothing since the advent of the Federal Reserve at Jekyll Island, Georgia, in 1913. However here is the reality of the number of dollars the American taxpayer is encumbered with. One billion is $1,000 million and one trillion is $1,000 billion. Do the math. How will we pay back $30 trillion plus, with the IRS’s annual revenue collection of approximately $4.1 trillion, and still satisfy the government’s ability to fund its budget? Enough said.
Daryl Schreiner
College Place