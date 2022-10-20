As the presiding judge of the Walla Walla District Court, I feel compelled to correct certain inaccurate statements made by Nicholas Holce in his campaign for the part-time District Court judge position.
This is not a “1/10th position." The part-time judge is paid 25% of the presiding judge's salary and is expected to work an equivalent number of hours. That judge must cover for the presiding judge whenever the presiding judge has a conflict, is on vacation or is unavailable for any reason, often on very little notice.
The District Court workload is not “90% criminal." District Court judges spend approximately 40-50% of their time on civil, non-criminal matters. This includes civil bench trials, civil motions and hearings, civil jury trials, protection order proceedings and small claims cases.
Mr. Holce has never contacted me regarding specialty courts, such as “DUI courts” at any point during the time that I have been on the bench since 2010. Our court is considering starting a Community Court which would serve as an alternative to the criminal court.
This letter is not intended as an endorsement of either candidate, but only to set the record straight.
Kristian E. Hedine
Walla Walla District Court Judge