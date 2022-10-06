Jan Corn is pro-choice and she will protect a woman’s right to bodily autonomy. State Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, will not. We need pro-choice representatives in our state government to protect women’s rights against the opposition’s attempts to ban abortion at state and national levels.
I’ve known Jan for over 20 years, and she is tough, hard-working, and passionate. She accomplishes everything she sets her mind to. I’m voting for Jan Corn for 16th Legislative District, Position 2, because I want someone with her tenacity and passion to be working for me in Olympia and watching the backs of Washington women.
A vote for Jan is a vote for protecting women’s health and control over our own bodies.
Jean Trenary
Walla Walla