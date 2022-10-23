Residents of Washington's 16th legislative district would be better served by Jan Corn as their representative in Olympia. Jan was a business owner in Walla Walla for over 25 years and knows the challenges facing entrepreneurs in our community. She has demonstrated her leadership skills by serving on the boards of local organizations including Rotary where she was president. She appreciates differing points of view and can work across the political aisle.
Our current representative portrays himself as a moderate but he blames the majority party for his ineffectual performance in Olympia. He has voted with the extremists in his party against renewable energy and public education. And despite working in Olympia, where he benefits from open-minded attitudes, he panders to a noisy local activist group who are loudly anti-LGBTQ and demand censorship in public schools
Jan is authentic about who she is and what she stands for. She will fight for affordable health care, housing and education. She will unequivocally protect a woman's right to determine her own health care. Jan will unfailingly represent our region selflessly and with integrity. Please cast your vote for Jan Corn in this upcoming general election.
Linda Gunshefski
Walla Walla