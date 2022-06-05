It’s pretty well known that too many people know very little, if anything, about the candidates they mark on their ballots. Rather, they vote along party lines, and learn too late that they helped to elect someone who doesn’t represent their own values.
We have the opportunity to break that cycle.
Jan Corn is a friend of mine, and I am very aware of what she stands for. She is honest, level-headed and totally dedicated to the success of our region.
Jan is a native of Walla Walla. She lives and breathes the qualities that make Walla Walla the wonderful place it is, and I am convinced she will extend that commitment to the entire 16th Legislative District.
Jan has been an active volunteer for years, and since her retirement, she hasn’t slowed down — she has expanded her commitment to all of us. If she disagrees with a policy, she will work hard to fix it, not sit back and do what she is told!
Please join me in electing this wonderful lady. We will all benefit!
Ted Cox
Walla Walla