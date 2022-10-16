I’m writing to support Jan Corn for state representative, Legislative District 16, Position 2. Jan is most qualified to represent Walla Walla’s citizens in Olympia because she has first-hand experience with our issues and concerns.
Jan was a working mom and a successful small business owner for over 20 years. She has donated her time and talents to serve on the boards of several local non-profits, including the Walla Walla Valley Chamber of Commerce and Community Council and as a volunteer for Blue Mountain Action Council, Providence St. Mary Medical Center and Walla Walla Community Hospice, among others. She has been a member of Noon Rotary for 18 years, including a term as president of the organization.
Jan has worked hard and learned to listen. She will be an active and informed advocate for our families small businesses and communities.
The incumbent, Skyler Rude, has been a legislative assistant and state representative.
Jan is the most qualified because she has the most experience, a proven work ethic and a lifelong commitment to improving our community. Please vote for Jan Corn.
Cecile Ervin
Walla Walla