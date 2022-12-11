Hopefully, local citizens are aware of the Blue Mountain Giving Guide, sent out from the Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
The guide will assist you in determining where to share some year-end giving, in order to help Blue Mountain-area charitable institutions accomplish their goals of assisting the more needy among us.
If you really do not know what to buy for someone who already has everything, consider a gift in their honor, to a favored charity.
I like to support helping needy students further their educational goals beyond high school, with gifting to the Walla Walla Public High School's Scholarship Fund.
Helping the YWCA assist abused, neglected, battered, and needy women and children is another good choice.
Truly, there are great needs, but many people giving a little can go a long way.
May the cheer of giving be with you this holiday season. You can be assured that your gifts will address many very special needs.
Any questions in regard to directing your gifts should be made to donor services at the Blue Mountain Community Foundation, 509 529-4371. (Ask about matching donations).
You can also consult the guide online at https://valleygivingguide.org/.
A warm and hearty Christmas to all.
Jerry Zahl
College Place