Of the two political parties, why did Republicans become antidemocratic and fascist? The Republican Party is the conservative party, and conservative ideology is codified selfishness. Sounds insulting, but let me explain.
The philosophical spectrum from conservative to liberal is a spectrum from selfishness to altruism. A range of possible behaviors from self-interest to humane concern exists within every human and so is also reflected in our ideological structures.
Conservatives want low taxes because it is their money. They don’t want business regulations because those hurt profits — even if profits come at the expense of consumers or the environment. Look closely at any conservative principle and you will find selfishness.
Liberals realize we live on a small planet that must be shared and preserved. Taxes are part of a social contract, returned to the citizens as benefits. Government can simply do some things better and cheaper because the selfish motives of profit are absent: health care, infrastructure, disaster response, etc. Liberals ask, why should millions live miserably while a very few live well?
Now, the most selfish Republicans have aligned themselves with the personification of selfishness, Donald Trump, as they strive towards a white, Christian nationalist America. Where do you stand?
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla