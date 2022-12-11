Kids get a lot of bad press for not being as good as they used to be. I have had the privilege of seeing that there this is not necessarily true. This week, I had the opportunity to see at least 150 students from Garrison Middle School perform their winter concert. This is a school of just over 600 students. Do the math.
These students performed and behaved superbly. While waiting for other students to perform, they put on their best concert etiquette. The conductors were so professional, you would have thought you were in a great concert hall.
Way to go, Walla Walla Public Schools! Way to go, Garrison Middle School students, staff, and parents! Kids are still as good as they ever were!
Charles Wheaton
Walla Walla