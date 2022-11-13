Vice President Kamala Harris’s recent trip to Seattle was the topic of a front page story in the Oct. 27 Union-Bulletin ("More kids to ride in 'clean' school buses, mostly electric). the story highlighted the federal dollars coming to Washington to fund “clean” electric school buses in a few school districts.
According to the Washington Policy Center, these “clean” buses will each cost from two to four times as much as the current ones. The goal is to reduce carbon emissions, which currently averages about $10/ton to achieve. These “clean” buses increase that cost by 20 times to achieve the same goal.
Where is the balance between cost and clean air?
Jim Davison
Waitsburg