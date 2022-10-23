After reading Danielle Garbe-Reser’s responses to the questions asked by the Union Bulletin, viewing her website and reading her campaign brochures received in the mail, it appears she believes she, as a county commissioner, would have more authority than she actually would.
As examples, the Board of County Commissioners
• has no authority over women’s reproductive health care;
• has no authority over elections. Elections are the responsibility of an independent elected official, the County Auditor;
• has no authority over property valuations and assessments. That is the responsibility of an independent elected official, the County Assessor;
And while collaboration between entities is vital, economic development is under the purview of the Port of Walla Walla.
Perhaps she isn’t as clear on the responsibilities and duties of a county commissioner as she should be.
Just to be clear, this is one position of a three-member board (which by the way is common throughout the state), and she alone cannot fulfill these campaign goals.
Pam Ray
Walla Walla