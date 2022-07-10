District 3 voters in Walla Walla County will have the biggest impact on the critically important affordable housing issue in the primary election. There are four candidates running for the District county commissioner, but after the primary, only two will continue on to the general election
County Commissioners Todd Kimball and Jenny Mayberry will continue to serve and are not up for re-election. They are great commissioners and have significant experience in agriculture, accounting, business and first responder/emergency services. It would be a huge benefit to our county to add Wayne Langford as the District 3 commissioner. He brings a wealth of experience, including 20 years as a Realtor. He serves on the Walla Walla County Planning Commission and the Board of Equalization, which affect zoning and property values.
He is familiar with the county and state laws that affect housing. For the last several years, he regularly attended the weekly county commissioners’ meetings, so he has insight and knowledge in the important tasks and issues that are decided by our three-member commission.
Wayne Langford deserves our vote. Please go to votewayne.net to learn more about him.
Debora Lynn Zalaznik
Walla Walla