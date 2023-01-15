The Washington Legislature has a chance to benefit both climate and people in the current session.
Under consideration is a bill to update the Growth Management Act, a key policy governing land use in our state. This update would require communities to plan for how to increase affordable housing, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and boost resilience in the face of climate change as communities grow.
Additionally, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has requested $3.8 million for climate resilience as well as $47.6 million dollars for biodiversity conservation. Climate resilience means the ability to anticipate, prepare for, and respond to extreme weather events and other adverse effects of climate change — something that we should all be able to agree on, and something that is essential if Washington is going to remain a vibrant, thriving place to live in the decades to come.
I urge our legislators to pass the update to the GMA and fully fund the WDFW
Rebecca Heisman
Walla Walla