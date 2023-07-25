Another July 4th has passed and still nothing has been nothing done about fireworks. But something needs to be done soon!
The noise is ridiculous, of course. I don’t have a pet, but I sympathize with folks who have to worry about theirs. I do, though, need regular sleep, which is difficult when small bombs are going off in the city and surrounding area.
Everybody is probably tired of reading about fires caused by fireworks, but that is the real concern. The property damage and loss is significant, and ridiculous. Mike Denny’s eloquent piece in the June 25 Union-Bulletin pointed out the horrific cost of wildfires ("A wildland fire in Wallula Gap could have long-term impact on native wildlife"). And numerous reports of fires in early July strengthened that case.
Nobody can make the case that fireworks are a “good” thing. They take our police and fire protection away from necessary duties. They are expensive and wasteful. The argument that they “prove our patriotism” is bogus.
This has to be a concerted effort by the city councils and the Walla Walla County Commission. Let’s see some action before 2024.
Ted Cox
Walla Walla