One of my all-time favorite guitarists, Jimi Hendrix, once said: “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” Human beings, on all levels and in most cultures simply abuse their power.
Whether it’s a collision of egos rooted in avarice, narcissistic attachment to competitive desires, put-downs, one-upmanship or whatever, there’s not a whole lot of love in that particular model — but a whole lot of pain and suffering!
How did the simplicity of loving one another become so complicated? Why have so many chosen hate over love, lies over truth, bigotry and intolerance over compassion, abuse of power over the power of love?
“Love is the light that dissolves all walls between souls, families and nations” is a quote from Paramahansa Yogananda, who also taught Mohandas Gandhi the science of Kriya yoga.
And Gandhi? He admonished us to “Be the change we want to see in the world.”
We can choose the love of power or the power of love. Which will you choose?
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla