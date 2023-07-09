Thank you, Union-Bulletin, for the sweet onion feature in the July 2, 2023, paper! These hard-working farmers provide one of the most fantastic local treats we can enjoy in the Walla Walla valley.
I checked the menus of my favorite chef-owned local restaurants. No mention of Walla Walla sweet onions! Not many strawberry or cherry dishes, either. Hey, chefs, lots of us would like to see local, seasonal foods on your menus! Showcasing our bounty would be enjoyed by visitors, too! Thanks!
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla