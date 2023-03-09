Last week, while walking along a sidewalk near St. Mary Medical Center, I witnessed "Alex Jones was right" scrawled in chalk, which I assume is an ode to Alex Jones's career, built on gaslighting Sandy Hook Elementary mass shooting victims and their families. About a block later, I saw "Buy more AR15s."
Honestly, must we continue to allow this behavior even at a 0.01% risk of death for just one of our community's innocent children?
This individual clearly has the delusion that 26 humans (mostly children) were not massacred and then doubles down to encourage the community to buy more assault rifles to potentially carry out a similar event. If these aren't cries for help, then I don't know what is.
As much as I dislike viewing these chalk ravings, are they not this person's manifesto for a potential domestic terror attack? The chalk guy's writings/propaganda seem to be becoming more aggressive and violent since COVID has become less of an event and he has exhausted this mainstream talking point. Now, he appears to be revealing his true morals and views, frightening and disturbing as they are.
Walla Walla Police Department, do something!
Corey Carson
Walla Walla