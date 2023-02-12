At the start of the pandemic, Walla Walla's Main Street started showing the views of a man the public is now calling “chalk guy.” Chalk guy is anti-BLM, anti-mask and vaccine and anti-LGBTQIA+, and he writes about conspiracy theories. He chooses to show his opinions where everyone on Main Street can see.
While the chalk guy has a right to his political beliefs, most tourists go downtown for the wine tasting rooms and shops, not to be bombarded with hate and negativity on the streets where they walk. His messages will also open up conversations with children that can cause them stress.
While discussing politics can be beneficial to children, when emotionally charged messages are open for kids to see, it can stress them. An article published by Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital called "How Politics Can Impact Your Kids, and How to Help" made this point. “It can create a sense of uncertainty for the future and feelings of distress if they see their parents and other caregivers in distress,” it said.
While chalk guy can believe what he wants, he should be more considerate about what he shares in public.
Athena Strickler
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla