Before going off the gold standard in 1971, the only times the United States had serious inflation problems was due to two world wars.
During the depressions in 1920 and 1932 the problem was deflation.
War intensifies an inflation problem.
If you wanted to harm America all anyone had to do was start a war, which would cause even more inflation. The Federal Reserve wasn’t dealing with the inflation we already had.
Labor shortages and unproductive supply chains caused by misallocation of capital due to our reckless fiscal and monetary policies for the past 20 years will continue to decrease productivity.
Low productivity precipitates high inflation.
Basically, U.S. sanctions are telling the rest of the world where they can and cannot use the dollar.
Hopefully, the Fed’s massive 20-year money printing binge won’t cause problems for the dollar. So far it hasn’t since $22 trillion is sitting stagnant in M2 (a measure of U.S. money stock). Keynesian economics calls this a liquidity trap (M2 money velocity at a historic low).
However, with the euro, yen and pound recently facing substantial depreciation, I’m praying that the world doesn’t find an alternative to the dollar that threatens our reserve currency status.
Now desperate central bankers only have desperate options.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla