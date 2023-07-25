I enthusiastically endorse Zana Carver for Walla Walla School Board Position 4 and Chris Leyendecker for Walla Walla School Board Position 3.
Both Chris and Zana stand for traditional values and teaching core subjects in schools by focusing on academic achievement, not identity politics. They will be a voice for the parents and community, because without significant change in our public school system, we will continue to see drastic decreases in academic achievement. Just pull up the numbers in our school district and have a look for yourselves.
Walla Walla students and parents deserve great leadership on the school board. Please join me in voting for Zana Carver and Chris Leyendecker.
Cathy Rasley
Walla Walla