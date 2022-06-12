On May 26, a Union-Bulletin article unfortunately included a quote describing the Peace and Freedom Party, which I prefer over the other parties in my campaign for Washington Legislative District 16, position 1, as "committed to socialism," amongst other things ("Walla Wallan Sharon Schiller announces fourth election bid, this time to statehouse"). I am not affiliated with any party, and this one stood out because it is a party with a left-libertarian philosophy.
One can look up the Political Compass, which was developed by political scientists, that has two dimensions rather than the simple left-right economic x-axis. It also has a y-axis that measures degrees of authoritarianism and libertarianism. The word "socialism" has gotten a bad rap recently as an enemy of capitalism, but the public sector needs a robust economy from which to draw taxes for public services.
We must never take away the incentive to work and grow individually, but not grow so fast and in such a fashion that the lower-income people become squeezed into their own small abodes with low or no pay and no chance to buy homes nor travel, and no hope to become part of a vibrant community.
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla