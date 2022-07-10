I announced June 26 that I was withdrawing from my campaign because of medical issues. I would like to resume my campaign, giving the voters a third choice on the ballot for 16th District state representative in the primary election with my selected political party preference as Peace and Freedom. Ballots will go out soon. Please make sure you get to know every candidate and their positions on the issues of today, and vote for the one you believe is best.
It is unfortunate that we have become so divided by social and broadcast media that there is much tension and often irrational and fierce interactions between one another. Things are not as cut and dry as the slogans and brief statements shared in the media and in paid political advertisements. If we are divided, it is good to try to understand the other side.
I have faith the voters will select the best candidate.
Sharon Kay Schiller
Walla Walla