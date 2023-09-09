I'm writing to endorse Alayna Brinton for Walla Walla School Board Position 4.
Alayna is a mental health counselor with a master's degree in social work. She cares deeply about all children and their education.
Alayna is a proven problem-solver who listens to the concerns of students, parents, teachers and community members. As a parent of two Walla Walla Public Schools students, she has a strong interest in the quality of education in our school system. Walla Walla High School earned recognition as a U.S. News Best High School for 2023-2024, ranking in the top third of schools in the state and nation. With Alayna on the school board, we will work toward further excellence.
Alayna's stated mission is to engage, collaborate and serve. She has a heart for service and a voice for advocacy that will benefit all of us.
Please join me in voting for Alayna Brinton for Walla Walla School Board Position 4.
Carol Fillman
Walla Walla