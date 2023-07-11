Please consider casting your vote for Alayna Brinton, Walla Walla Public Schools Director, position No. 4. I am impressed with her knowledge of critical issues, willingness to listen to and meet with stakeholders and her thoughtful and moderate approach to decision making. Her focus appears to be clearly on students and their well-being.
I pay close attention to our school district, having taught or served as an administrator for 32 years in the district and also having been on a myriad of committees or work groups over the years. My wife and I had four daughters graduate from Wa-Hi. I also recognize the deep connection between public education and the quality of life in our community and recognize the impact of outstanding schools to our local youths' future successes.
My experience indicates dedicated community service requires hard work, an extraordinary time commitment, a willingness to listen attentively to everyone, and a willingness to enjoy the experience. I believe Alayna will reflect all of these qualities as a school board director.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla