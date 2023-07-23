Alayna Brinton's passion for our community is unmatched, and her dedication to making it a better place for everyone is truly inspiring.
One of the qualities that sets Alayna apart is her unwavering commitment to mental health in our local community. She recognizes the importance of supporting the well-being of our students and staff and has tirelessly advocated for accessible resources and programs to be made available to all, including our community's most vulnerable populations. Alayna's empathetic nature and understanding of the challenges faced by individuals struggling with mental health make her the ideal advocate for this critical issue that continues to be on a steady increase in our youth today.
Time and time again, I have witnessed Alanya’s unwavering belief in creating an educational environment that celebrates diversity and ensures that every student feels valued and supported resonates with me. As a member of the Walla Walla School Board, Alayna will tirelessly advocate for policies and practices that promote fairness and inclusivity within our district, thereby fostering an environment where every child, regardless of background, can truly succeed.
With Alayna on the board, we can be confident that she will tackle issues head-on and explore all possibilities to benefit our students and community.
Holli Miller
Walla Walla