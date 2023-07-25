I write to you today emphasizing the significance of nurturing the success of our school-aged youth for the well-being of our community and the generations yet to come. It is paramount that we place immense value on the role of our educators, administrators and school board members in shaping the future of our students. As we come to another election period of school board members for Walla Walla Public Schools, I want to highlight Alayna Brinton, who is running for position number 4.
Alayna is a powerhouse in our community who tirelessly champions the cause of equity and hope, promising to address declining enrollment, bullying and school safety. As a parent of students in the Walla Walla Public School system, and as a mental health provider in a neighborhood district, Alayna possesses the ability to cultivate positive relationships while building trust and collaboration with district staff and community stakeholders to grow a culture of innovation and student centered-practices. Our students, school staff and community will benefit greatly with Alayna Brinton as a school board member for Walla Walla Public Schools.
Stacey Babcock
Walla Walla