I have gotten to know Alayna Brinton through our mutual participation on Walla Walla County’s Health Advisory Board.
She is grounded in reality with a solid education and work background. Her factual and realistic approach to problem solving issues is refreshing, especially in light of current societal attacks on our public institutions.
Alayna has two children in the Walla Walla Public Schools, which helps her stay current with the education needs and challenges of students while allowing her to address policies in a prudent and pragmatic manner.
Being a public school board member requires responsible people with creative positive solutions-oriented approaches to educating tomorrow’s leaders.
Please join me in voting for Alayna Brinton for Walla Walla Public School Board.
Steve Moss
Walla Walla