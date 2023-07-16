In working professionally with Alayna Brinton for years, I have seen her work tirelessly for the Walla Walla community. Alayna is not a "once-in-a-while" type of leader, she listens and learns about what is needed and then she gets to work on creating solutions.
I have seen her fight and I have seen her compromise for what is right and fair. Alayna is fierce yet compassionate. She is both a leader and a listener, and she is mother who is deeply concerned about ensuring that the children of Walla Walla receive the high-quality education that they deserve.
As a leader in behavioral health care, she is unmatched in seeking ways to reduce barriers and increase care. She has proven experience in creating healthy programs and she also knows when to say something is not working and needs to be changed. Alayna has made herself available to the community for decades with nothing more than the desire to be part of a healthier community, beginning with our children.
This is what I know she will bring to the Walla Walla School Board. I urge you to vote Alayna Brinton for WWPS Board Position 4.
Norma Hernandez
College Place