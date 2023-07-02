I am honored to support Alayna Brinton for the Walla Walla School District Board of Directors position 4. As a parent and mental health professional, Alayna will bring a unique perspective to the board.
Alayna is already a leader in our community. As the chairwoman of the Blue Mountain Health Cooperative and a board member of both the Walla Walla Community Health Advisory Board and the Community Development Block Grant Advisory Board, Alayna is skilled at listening to multiple perspectives and helping groups reach a consensus.
Alayna is a fierce advocate for improving mental health in our community. This, combined with her passion for improving the education system for all students, is why I am supporting Alayna Brinton for the Walla Walla School District Board of Directors position 4. I encourage you to do the same.
Dan Calzaretta
Walla Walla