At a time when many of our backbone institutions and systems feel broken, heightened by the sequelae of the global pandemic and destructive political divisiveness, we need a leader like Alayna Marie Brinton.
Collaborating professionally with Alayna on many community-based projects over the years has been an honor. She is a problem-solver. She leads with extraordinary vision and balances a unique blend of curiosity, creativity, and collaboration that naturally builds consensus. The energy Alayna brings to the table is second to none. I am grateful she is willing to invest her time and talent to advocate for quality education and well-being for our youth. Alayna approaches issues holistically. She will focus on fostering successful student experiences and engaging school administrators and teachers so they feel supported and heard. She is deeply committed to equity and inclusion. She will not rest until all schools and students are flourishing.
As a lifelong resident of the Walla Walla Valley, a community advocate, mother, and grandmother, I enthusiastically endorse Alayna Marie Brinton for the Walla Walla Public Schools Board of Directors.
Becky Betts
Walla Walla