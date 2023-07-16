I’m excited to endorse Alayna Brinton for Walla Walla School Board Position 4. At a time when students and school staff are facing unprecedented challenges, and while communities threaten to become more polarized, Alayna’s level-headed, proactive approach to problem-solving is exactly what is needed.
As a mental health counselor with an master's in social work, she understands the importance of listening and validating the concerns of families. She is a community builder. And as a passionate advocate for children, she recognizes the connection between mental health and academic success.
Alayna is also an entrepreneur, a leader in the community, and a parent of two young WWPS students.
From my perspective as a long-time classroom teacher, I’m pleased to see that she has earned the endorsement of the Washington Education Association, as well as endorsements from a variety of community leaders, such as Norma L. Hernandez (Mayor of College Place), Cia Cortinas Rood (dual language teacher), Bertha J. Clayton (attorney), Rob Blethen, CFP (Baker Boyer executive vice president), and many others.
Along with excellent incumbent candidates Derek Sarley (Position 5) and Ruth Ladderud (Position 3), Walla Walla students deserve great leadership. Please join me in supporting Alayna Brinton.
Keith Swanson
Touchet